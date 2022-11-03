Subscribe Login
Don’t Let The Financial Crisis Steal Your Profits

European shoppers are facing double-digit food inflation rates as global economics continue to be fuelled by rocketing energy prices, the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply-chain issues.

Industry research suggests that food inflation could cost the average European consumer an extra €243 for the same basket of food products compared to 2021, driving mounting concerns that shoplifting levels are set to get worse.

While organised or practised shoplifters tend to target high-value goods they can sell on, retailers have reported a notable increase in first-time shoplifters stealing kitchen cupboard and fridge staples.

This means that some stores are not only installing anti-theft measures for high-value goods, but also for products such as butter and cheese.

Protecting The Bottom Line With Technology

EAS technology has successfully helped stores to protect products for many years.

The latest RF antenna technology – including Checkpoint’s NEO family – comes with increased detection ranges of up to 2.7 metres, enabling retailers to protect wider aisles and entrances.

At the same time, innovative designs, such as the award-winning NS40, allow retailers greater in-lane protection at the checkout.

Protecting Each And Every Product

Security labels and tags, which can be attached either in-store or at source, can offer either discreet protection or overt protection against theft at the shelf-level.

Checkpoint’s trademarked Black Lock logo range, for example, comes in a variety of shapes and sizes to complement different packaging styles, and can be attached to any items.

It also includes labels that meet food safety regulations, making them suitable for use on grocery items.

Protection Against Organised Crime

When it comes to Organised Retail Crime (ORC) – often exacerbated by times of economic difficulty – retailers need to ensure they are prepared while not preventing honest shoppers from touching and engaging with products before deciding whether or not to buy them.

Checkpoint’s Alpha High Theft Solutions – including Spiders®, Keepers® and hard tags – provide proven product protection without obscuring branding or damaging packaging.

Crucially, they also allow customers to easily touch and examine items, while for store employees they are easy to deploy and remove at the checkout.

For more information, contact Checkpoint’s team of experts at checkpointsystems.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more technology news, click here. Click subscribe  to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

