Dutch Retailer PLUS Teams Up With Delivery Firm Thuisbezorgd.nl

Dutch retailer PLUS has announced a partnership with delivery firm Thuisbezorgd.nl for a six-month grocery delivery pilot from five PLUS supermarkets.

The partnership will see the retailer offer around 750 products from the PLUS range via Thuisbezorgd.nl.

The range will include fresh fruit, bread and pizzas, to household products such as detergent and toothpaste.

The pilot has commenced at PLUS Lammenschans in Leiden, with further roll out planned in September at PLUS Rechtuyt in Schoonhoven, PLUS Guido van Dijck in Venray, PLUS Blijdorp in Rotterdam, and PLUS 't Lam Bieshof in Dordrecht.

'Extra Fast Delivery'

Stephan Bosman, head of e-commerce at PLUS, said, “Thanks to the collaboration with Thuisbezorgd.nl, we now offer an extra fast delivery service to our customers. Fresh ingredients for a meal or, for example, last-minute shopping for a party. Easily and quickly delivered by their trusted PLUS in the area.”

The Dutch retailer registered e-commerce turnover growth of 20% in 2021.

The collaboration with Thuisbezorgd.nl will help the retailer expand its delivery service and capacity.

The retailer already offers a service, PLUS Express, which allows shoppers to avail of grocery deliveries within two hours.

The partnership with Thuisbezorgd.nl will enable customers to receive their orders immediately.

Gijs Weterings, country director of Thuisbezorgd.nl, added, “Everyone has his or her favourite supermarket. We are very pleased that we can work with more and more appealing formulas to make home delivery even easier and more flexible. The shops and the wide range of PLUS are a wonderful addition to our range.”

