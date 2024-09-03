52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea

The e-commerce market in South Korea is set to reach a value of KRW222.1 trillion (€149.9 billion) by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the next four years, according to GlobalData.

The latest E-Commerce Analytics report from GlobalData indicates that the South Korean e-commerce market is currently the fourth largest – in terms of value – in Asia Pacific, behind China, Japan, and India, but is also growing at a rapid pace. Between 2020 and 2023, the market grew at a CAGR of 12.6% to be valued at KRW149.1 trillion (€100.6 billion) in 2023.

'Robust' Market

South Korea boasts a robust e-commerce market, supported by high-speed internet infrastructure, secure online payment options, and a growing trust among consumers in the realm of online shopping," commented Shivani Gupta, senior banking and payments analyst at GlobalData.

"Furthermore, the country has witnessed significant digital retail advancements, including the utilisation of drones and robots for deliveries, AI-driven personalisation, and the emergence of live stream shopping.”

According to GlobalData, e-commerce businesses in South Korea are also increasingly using live streaming to reach a larger consumer base. In June 2023, YouTube launched its inaugural online shopping channel in the country, were products are live streamed in the Korean language, while earlier this year, it partnered with e-commerce platform Coupang, on a feature that enables content creators to tag products from affiliated brands or shopping sites, receiving a commission for each successful purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payment Methods

In the country's e-commerce market, payment cards dominate as the preferred method of payment, holding a combined market share of 54.3% in 2023, according to GlobalData’s 2023 Financial Services Consumer Survey. However, alternative payment methods are also on the increase, with platforms such as Samsung Pay, Naver Pay, and China UnionPay gaining popularity.

“South Korea’s e-commerce market is poised for rapid expansion in the immediate future," Gupta added. "This can be attributed to the growing consumer preference for online channels, improving payment infrastructure, proliferation of alternative payment solutions and growing popularity of innovative online shopping modes.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management
Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management
2
Technology

Too Good To Go Expands To Australia
Too Good To Go Expands To Australia
3
Technology

Why Retailers Should Prioritise Automated Data Collection and Management – And How IKEA Managed To Do It
Why Retailers Should Prioritise Automated Data Collection and Management &ndash; And How IKEA Managed To Do It
4
Technology

Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2
Delivery Hero Posts Stronger Than Expected GMV Growth In Q2
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com