Eataly Embraces Inclusivity With Accessible Labels

By Branislav Pekic
Upmarket Italian food retailer Eataly has introduced a new QR code initiative for blind and visually impaired consumers.

The innovation, TQ Braille, was developed in collaboration with Italian printing house Arti Grafiche Parini. It allows users to access product information in five languages through Braille and audio, which can be easily read aloud using screen reader technologies such as VoiceOver (iOS) and TalkBack (Android).

TQ Braille Initiative

Initially implemented last Christmas on Eataly's coffee capsules, the TQ Braille system is expanding to feature on more than 50 private-label products across various categories like pasta, chocolate, and olive oil.

The system features a Braille-coded frame surrounding a QR code, linking users to a dedicated webpage containing detailed product information. This accessible content can be read aloud using screen readers, providing essential details like ingredients, allergens, instructions, and disposal guidelines.

This initiative is supported by the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici). The organization recognizes the importance of this innovation, as it empowers visually impaired individuals with independent access to vital product information.

'Inclusion And Innovation'

Commenting on the initiative, Andrea Cipolloni, Eataly Group chief executive, commented, “Inclusion and innovation are two of the keywords with which we are defining our most ambitious projects, and this is why the idea of providing a targeted solution like TQ Braille seemed to us to be a very useful measure in the daily lives of consumers with visual disabilities."

In April, Eataly reported consolidated revenue of €656 million for its 2023 financial year, registering an increase of 9% (€54 million) compared to 2022. In addition to growth from new store openings, its existing portfolio also performed well, with like-for-like sales growing by 7.4%, to €41 million, at constant exchange rates.

