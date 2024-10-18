Eighth Windfarm Powers Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s is now using more new-to-planet renewable energy to power its business, following the completion and commissioning of Pines Burn Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders this month.

Pines Burn is the eighth wind farm from which Sainsbury’s now buys 100% of the energy generated.

Sainsbury’s has committed to purchasing 100% of the renewable energy it produces over the next 15 years, providing a major boost to its ambitious sustainability strategy, known as its 'Plan for Better'.

New Electrical Capacity

Featuring seven brand new, state-of-the-art turbines, the wind farm is adding 33.6 megawatts (MW) of new electrical capacity to the power grid.

It has been under construction since July 2022 when Sainsbury’s signed an agreement to buy 100% of the electricity it generates with Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm and key player in renewable energy investments.

The new turbines are expected to produce around 92,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity every year on average, the equivalent to approximately 8% of Sainsbury’s annual energy requirements.

Sustainable Energy

This is enough to power over 1.7 million standard LED lightbulbs continuously or provide electricity for around three million charging sessions at Sainsbury's ultra-rapid EV charging service, Smart Charge.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Director of Property, Procurement and EV Ventures, said, "A state-of-the-art, sustainable source of new wind power, Pines Burn Wind Farm is helping us take another fantastic step towards reducing our reliance on carbon.

“Sainsbury’s was the first UK retailer to start purchasing wind energy directly to power our business back in 2008.

"Our commitment to the future of Pines Burn, which both enabled its construction and guarantees its long-term viability, builds on our proven track record of investing in sustainable technologies.”

Carbon Reduction Goals

The project was developed in partnership with Energiekontor AG, which managed the construction of the wind farm and will oversee its day-to-day performance and maintenance. Pines Burn will benefit from Capital Dynamics’ and Energiekontor’s longstanding operations management experience.

Barney Coles, Managing Director, Co-head of Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics, commented, “Strong corporate partnerships like Sainsbury’s are critical for advancing the UK’s position as a global leader in the renewable energy and for meeting national carbon reduction goals. We look forward to further collaboration with Sainsbury’s and other forward-thinking companies to accelerate the private sector’s role in the energy transition."

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, said, “As a developer and operator of wind and solar projects, we will continue to consistently drive forward the realisation of our well-filled project pipeline in the UK Scotland in the coming months and years.”