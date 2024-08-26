52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Energy Recovery To Feature Award-Winning PX G1300 At Chillventa 2024

By Editorial
Energy Recovery, Inc., a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology, will present its award-winning PX G1300® pressure exchanger at Chillventa 2024, the world’s leading convention for refrigeration technology.

The PX G1300 pressure exchanger can increase energy efficiency, high-temperature rack stability, and cooling capacity for CO2 refrigeration systems.

It delivers compression and expansion within a single device, providing a game-changing, simple solution for optimising year-round CO2 refrigeration system performance.

“We launched the PX G1300 at the last Chillventa, and since then we have achieved an incredible market response with several leading European brands using the technology,” said Ricardo Freitas, Energy Recovery’s Vice President and General Manager of CO2.

“We are excited to be a part of the Chillventa community again to demonstrate how the PX G1300 pressure exchanger can simplify energy efficiency for new and existing CO2 systems,” Freitas added.

Energy Recovery will present on Retrofitting R-744 Systems for Heatwave Resilience with the PX G1300 Pressure Exchanger at hall 7A-638 on 9 October. It will also host daily presentations on pressure exchanger technology at booth 7A-270.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery is a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology.

Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the company designs and manufactures reliable, high-performance solutions that generate cost savings, increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions across several industries.

With a strong foundation in the desalination industry, Energy Recovery has delivered transformative solutions that increase operational efficiency and environmental sustainability to our customers worldwide for more than 30 years.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and R&D facilities across California and Texas, with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

For more information, visit www.energyrecovery.com.

This article was written in partnership with Energy Recovery.

