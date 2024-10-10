52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Enhance Your Experience With Cactus Digital Signage

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Enhance Your Experience With Cactus Digital Signage

Cactus Digital Signage, a software company specialising in advanced digital signage, facilitates effective and dynamic communication with customers.

Cactus’ main goal is to provide the necessary tools for supermarket chains to create visual experiences that attract audiences and enhance brand interaction.

It not only improves the user experience by making it more autonomous and personalised but also optimises operational efficiency.

The platform is highly flexible and easy to use, designed for both users with basic design knowledge and more technical profiles.

It can manage over 1,000 screens through a single CMS and offers custom integrations. Cactus Digital Signage has helped leading retail chains in Spain modernise their communication and implement key improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Signage

Retail is one of the most dynamic sectors, characterised by its constant innovation and modernisation. That is why digital signage in the fashion sector is something you cannot miss.

Cactus DS designs retail signage displays to reinforce this innovation aspect. This is a technology specific to digital signage in retail and is an excellent way of communicating with your customers.

It allows retailers to display all the campaigns, current promotions, opening hours, social media channels, dynamic and interactive content and much more.

Cactus Signage allows retailers to programme and send their designs to all stores with a single click and from anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit www.cactusds.com.

This article was written in partnership with Cactus Digital Signage.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Just Eat Partners With Rokt For AI-Enhanced Advertising On Its Platforms
Just Eat Partners With Rokt For AI-Enhanced Advertising On Its Platforms
2
Technology

Amazon Targets Faster Deliveries With New Tech
Amazon Targets Faster Deliveries With New Tech
3
Technology

AHT Cooling Systems Introduces The New KIGALI XL – Innovation In Cooling, Sustainability
AHT Cooling Systems Introduces The New KIGALI XL &ndash; Innovation In Cooling, Sustainability
4
Technology

Italy’s MD Partners With Everli For Grocery Home Delivery
Italy&rsquo;s MD Partners With Everli For Grocery Home Delivery
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com