Enhance Your Experience With Cactus Digital Signage

Cactus Digital Signage, a software company specialising in advanced digital signage, facilitates effective and dynamic communication with customers.

Cactus’ main goal is to provide the necessary tools for supermarket chains to create visual experiences that attract audiences and enhance brand interaction.

It not only improves the user experience by making it more autonomous and personalised but also optimises operational efficiency.

The platform is highly flexible and easy to use, designed for both users with basic design knowledge and more technical profiles.

It can manage over 1,000 screens through a single CMS and offers custom integrations. Cactus Digital Signage has helped leading retail chains in Spain modernise their communication and implement key improvements.

Digital Signage

Retail is one of the most dynamic sectors, characterised by its constant innovation and modernisation. That is why digital signage in the fashion sector is something you cannot miss.

Cactus DS designs retail signage displays to reinforce this innovation aspect. This is a technology specific to digital signage in retail and is an excellent way of communicating with your customers.

It allows retailers to display all the campaigns, current promotions, opening hours, social media channels, dynamic and interactive content and much more.

Cactus Signage allows retailers to programme and send their designs to all stores with a single click and from anywhere.

