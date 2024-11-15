52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Estonia's Bolt Hits Annual Revenue Of €2bn

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Estonia's Bolt Hits Annual Revenue Of €2bn

Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery startup Bolt said it had hit €2 billion ($2.11 billion) in annual revenue, as the European rival of US-based Uber grows its global presence and prepares to go public.

The company said in a statement its app has reached over 50 countries and is the No. 1 operator in more than 20 of them, having widened its offering to ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental, food and grocery delivery and car sharing.

Its home country of Estonia is one of Europe's largest tech hubs, housing over 1,450 startups according to the government.

"I don't really agree that you cannot figure out how to do world class marketing or engineering from Europe," Bolt's chief executive Markus Villig said in the statement.

Ride-hailing companies will be the best way for self-driving cars to come to market, he said, but added that companies are "years out before having a service that is commercially viable, cheaper than a human driver and one that meets regulatory requirements".

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolt

Bolt was set up in 2013 and nine years later was valued at over $8 billion, when it raised €628 million from investors in January 2022.

Villig told Reuters last year the group would be ready for an initial public offering in 2025.

In October of this year, Estonian Bolt and Starship Technologies launched an autonomous grocery delivery service in the country’s capital, Tallinn.

A ‘first of its kind’ in Europe, the roll-out was part of a commercial partnership between food delivery start-up Bolt and autonomous delivery services provider Starship.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Most Shoppers Encountering Gen AI Without Realising It, Bain Study Finds
Most Shoppers Encountering Gen AI Without Realising It, Bain Study Finds
2
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway.com Sells Grubhub To Wonder
Just Eat Takeaway.com Sells Grubhub To Wonder
3
Technology

Amazon Developing Driver Eyeglasses To Shave Seconds Off Deliveries, Sources Say
Amazon Developing Driver Eyeglasses To Shave Seconds Off Deliveries, Sources Say
4
Technology

US Shoppers Lean Towards Online Shopping This Holiday Season, Study Finds
US Shoppers Lean Towards Online Shopping This Holiday Season, Study Finds
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com