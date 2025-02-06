European Commission's E-Commerce Plans Require Joint Action: EuroCommerce

EuroCommerce, the body representing the wholesale and retail sector in the EU, has called for joint action from member states to address unfair competition from third-country traders and marketplaces.

Christel Delberghe, director general of EuroCommerce, added, “We need them (member states) to support the Commission and rebuild European consumers' trust that the products they buy in Europe are safe and compliant, that their rights are respected, and that they have access to redress, no matter where, from whom, and how they purchase products and services.”

The European Commission has adopted its E-commerce communication: A comprehensive EU toolbox for safe and sustainable e-commerce. It outlines the Commission’s approach to address challenges posed by e-commerce imports across their entire life cycle.

Delberghe added, “The Commission’s actions respond well to our campaign #Compliance4all against unfair competition from third-country traders and marketplaces.

"This is a top priority for the retail sector because consumers are at risk, and national authorities are struggling to enforce EU rules protecting consumers and ensuring a level playing field for European retailers.”

Prioritise Enforcement

EuroCommerce added that retailers and wholesalers appreciate the Commission’s plans to prioritise enforcement by national authorities, coordinate action among authorities, speed up reforms and explore additional measures.

EuroCommerce also called for two additions to the Commission’s plans: compliance with the GDPR and a focus on preventing non-compliant products from being bought.

Compliance with the GDPR has been part of the retailers’ campaign to create a level playing field. Recent action by NOYB (European Center for Digital Rights) show there is a real risk that third-country players process personal data of EU customers in China, it noted.

EuroCommerce added that a lot of the plans focus on enforcement of product rules after products have been bought at the EU borders or when they have entered the EU. It emphasised that Europe needs to prevent non-compliant product offerings from being available online.

“The launch of an investigation under the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network shows that the EU legal framework is well-equipped and that the Commission and member states have instruments to react to unfair and unsafe conditions”, Delberghe stated.