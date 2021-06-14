Food-Waste Prevention App Phenix To Launch In Belgium

Published on Jun 14 2021 11:59 AM in Technology tagged: Europe / Belgium / food waste / World News / Phenix

French anti-waste start-up Phenix is set to enter the Belgian market after expanding to Spain, Portugal and Switzerland, according to a report in the online portal gondola.be.

The app offers users the opportunity to purchase unsold products from retailers at a lower price, similar to the anti-food waste app Too Good To Go.

Phenix offers users a range of organic, halal, kosher or vegetarian food items, catering to specific needs of consumers.

The app also shares information on emission reduction and savings from purchases and offers points to earn additional discounts on food items.

'Extra Purchasing Power'

According to Valérie Gorreux, marketing and communications manager at Phenix Belgium, the app will give Belgians "extra purchasing power in times of crisis" along with food waste prevention, the report said.

The Phenix app is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store for Apple users.

The report also quoted the founder of Phenix, Jean Moreau, saying, "We want Phenix to become a true partner that provides turnkey tools for retailers.

"The platform enables them to trace products very accurately at short notice so that they can make the right decisions with a view to zero waste."

Food Waste

According to Phenix, around one-third of food products on the planet are thrown away without being eaten.

In France, 20 to 30 kilograms of food are thrown away per person per year, including 7 kilograms of packaged food.

Phenix has nearly 10,000 partners and 2 million users across France, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

The company will collaborate with 1,000 retail outlets this year to prevent more than 150,000 meals from being wasted in Belgium.

Since its inception, Phenix has recovered 44 million meals in Europe, the report noted.