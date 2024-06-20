Føtex To Open Its First Autonomous Store This Autumn

Danish retail chain føtex will open its first autonomous store in October of this year in Aarhus.

The Salling Group subsidiary added that the 24-hour føtex GO store will debut a new camera technology in the Danish market.

Director of føtex, Morten Møberg, commented, "The new unmanned store should be seen as a supplement to our other warehouses, which should give our customers a new and completely unique shopping experience, because we believe that the time is now ripe.

"We have chosen Aarhus as the first city because it is a big city with a customer group that fits the concept well, and because we have found an attractive location for the store. We believe that the technology and the extended opening hours will appeal to a great many customers who are missing the last thing in the fridge - also outside normal opening hours."

Store Highlights

The 120-square-metre store will offer an assortment of more than 1,000 items, from pasta to ready meals and wine.

Shoppers need to scan their payment cards while entering the store.

Cameras on the store's ceiling register the items that shoppers pick up and charge customers accordingly while leaving the store.

The technology also detects products that shoppers return to the shelf and removes them from the final bill.

The store will also feature a separate area for alcohol and other age-restricted goods.

Shoppers can access this section by registering with MitID for secure age verification.

A decision on the further rollout of the føtex GO format will be taken after the opening of the first outlet in Aarhus, the company added.