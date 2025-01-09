France’s Groupement Les Mousquetaires To Roll Out AI-Powered Shrink Reduction Solution

Faced with the growing challenges of the retail sector, Groupement Les Mousquetaires – a French retail group with brands like Intermarché, Netto and Bricomarché – plans to address fraud at its self-service checkouts with an AI-powered solution from Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD).

After successfully piloting Vynamic® Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction, designed to tackle the most common causes of loss in retail store environments, Groupement Les Mousquetaires is preparing to implement the solution across the group’s store locations.

This innovative project represents a significant step forward in the fight against shrinkage at self-service checkouts (SCOs), boosting operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

Vynamic Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction

Vynamic Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction uses technology to analyse customers’ behaviour and activities in real time, detecting if an item passes through without being scanned, if items are stacked on top of each other, or if a customer leaves the checkout without paying.

In the event of an error, the customer is alerted via an on-screen message, and store attendants also receive an alert on their mobile terminals.

Maxime Canu, a member of Inno Lab at Groupement Les Mousquetaires, explained, “With this AI technology solution from our partner Diebold Nixdorf, we have designed an innovation that revolutionises self-service checkout management.

“It benefits everyone: customers, staff members, and our retailers. The ability to reduce losses, make transactions more fluid, and remove friction for consumers marks a real turning point for our sector.”

Since its introduction at the Intermarché store in La Farlède, in March 2024, the AI-powered solution has produced remarkable results, as follows.

Erroneous transactions, a major concern for retailers, dropped from 3% to less than 1%. This advancement enables shoppers to rectify a transaction and helps retailers reinforce control processes, ultimately reducing financial losses.

Cashier interventions fell by nearly 15%, helping transactions in the self-service checkout area become smoother and require less manual intervention.

Matt Redwood, vice-president of retail technology solutions at Diebold Nixdorf, stated, ”Our combined solution of hardware, software and service, globally, has been designed alongside retailers, keeping store staff, serviceability, and customer experience in mind.

“It provides a range of actionable outputs that help the retailer combat shrink without alienating their customers.”

Diebold Nixdorf will showcase the Vynamic Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction solution at NRF 2025 in New York, from 12 to 14 January, at Booth #3321.

This article was written in partnership with Diebold Nixdorf.