Technology

FRICON Unveils New Website: A New Era Of Innovation And Connectivity

By Editorial
FRICON, a global leader in commercial refrigeration, has announced the launch of its revamped website.

Designed to offer a cutting-edge digital experience, the new site embodies FRICON’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and exceptional customer service.

A Seamless Digital Experience

More than just a redesign, the new website offers a sleek interface and intuitive navigation, allowing users to quickly find the information they need.

Whether exploring the company's diverse product portfolio or accessing support services, every detail has been crafted to enhance the user experience.

Accessible Anywhere, Anytime

Fully responsive, the site delivers an optimised experience across all devices—whether on desktop, tablet, or smartphone.

Wherever you are, FRICON is just a click away.

Discover The Future Of Refrigeration

Fricon invites all customers, partners, and the public to explore the new website and discover how FRICON continues to lead the industry with innovation, quality, and unparalleled customer care!

About FRICON

The company, founded in 1976, has worn the FRICON brand for over 45 years, and has been recognised by its main business partners in over 115 countries.

Focused on the food-and-beverage refrigeration and conservation sector, it offers a line of segments that add value and a portfolio of equipment that meets the needs of its customers, which include Grupo Jerónimo Martins (Pingo Doce, Recheio, Biedronka and ARA), Sonae Group (Modelo and Bom Dia), Intermarché, Auchan, Carrefour, Colruyt, Unilever, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé and Budweiser, among others, who trust the brand and its quality.

For more information, visit www.fricon.pt.

This article was written in partnership with FRICON.

