Glovo Appoints Shiro Theuri As Chief Technology Officer

Spanish delivery app Glovo has appointed Shiro Theuri as its new chief technology officer.

In the new role, Theuri will be responsible for strengthening Glovo’s global technology and innovation capabilities to build a platform offering the best experience for customers, couriers and partners.

She will drive the development of new solutions that optimise user experience for all of Glovo’s stakeholders across the 23 markets where it operates.

Oscar Pierre, co-founder and CEO of Glovo, commented, “Since joining Glovo in 2022, Shiro has proven herself as an ambitious, hands-on and skilled leader guiding her teams to success. She is driven to build a culture based on ambition, discipline and high standards while giving tonnes of trust and empowerment to the top talent in her team.

“Passionate for innovation, she creates a unique vision that will enable Glovo to continue its successful growth. This appointment as CTO reflects her depth of experience and exceptional leadership, and I’m excited to continue working closely with her to build the largest online marketplace across the more than 1,500 cities where we operate.”

Shiro Theuri

Theuri is an experienced professional and served as Glovo's senior director of engineering since 2022.

Before joining the Spanish subsidiary of Delivery Hero, she held multiple senior engineering roles across a range of startups and small businesses in Kenya.

These include vice-president of engineering of the end-to-end fulfilment platform Sendy, and the CTO of the mobile campaign messaging service, FrontlineSMS.

Commenting on her new role, Theuri stated, “My main goals will be to keep delivering excellence in our customer experience while building the best tech and data strategies to scale our platform in all our markets.

“As a passionate mentor for others, I’m also excited to use my role to empower more women and support diversity in technology while building the best technology team in Europe.”