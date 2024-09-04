52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Glovo Appoints Shiro Theuri As Chief Technology Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Glovo Appoints Shiro Theuri As Chief Technology Officer

Spanish delivery app Glovo has appointed Shiro Theuri as its new chief technology officer.

In the new role, Theuri will be responsible for strengthening Glovo’s global technology and innovation capabilities to build a platform offering the best experience for customers, couriers and partners.

She will drive the development of new solutions that optimise user experience for all of Glovo’s stakeholders across the 23 markets where it operates.

Oscar Pierre, co-founder and CEO of Glovo, commented, “Since joining Glovo in 2022, Shiro has proven herself as an ambitious, hands-on and skilled leader guiding her teams to success. She is driven to build a culture based on ambition, discipline and high standards while giving tonnes of trust and empowerment to the top talent in her team.

“Passionate for innovation, she creates a unique vision that will enable Glovo to continue its successful growth. This appointment as CTO reflects her depth of experience and exceptional leadership, and I’m excited to continue working closely with her to build the largest online marketplace across the more than 1,500 cities where we operate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiro Theuri

Theuri is an experienced professional and served as Glovo's senior director of engineering since 2022.

Before joining the Spanish subsidiary of Delivery Hero, she held multiple senior engineering roles across a range of startups and small businesses in Kenya.

These include vice-president of engineering of the end-to-end fulfilment platform Sendy, and the CTO of the mobile campaign messaging service, FrontlineSMS.

Commenting on her new role, Theuri stated, “My main goals will be to keep delivering excellence in our customer experience while building the best tech and data strategies to scale our platform in all our markets.

“As a passionate mentor for others, I’m also excited to use my role to empower more women and support diversity in technology while building the best technology team in Europe.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Loymax To Exhibit At Paris Retail Week 2024, Present Workshop On Hyperpersonalisation
Loymax To Exhibit At Paris Retail Week 2024, Present Workshop On Hyperpersonalisation
2
Technology

REWE Teams Up With Lieferando For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service
REWE Teams Up With Lieferando For Rapid Grocery Delivery Service
3
Technology

E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea
E-Commerce Market Continues To Soar In South Korea
4
Technology

Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management
Carrefour Belgium Seeks To Optimise Best-Before-Date Management
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com