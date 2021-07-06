Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud

Published on Jul 6 2021 10:30 AM in Technology tagged: France / Groupe Casino / Accenture / Google Cloud

French retailer Groupe Casino has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture to accelerate its digital and technological transformation.

The partners will collaborate on innovative digital solutions in the retailer's business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution activity to offer better customer experience and operational efficiency.

Jean-Charles Naouri, chairman and CEO of Groupe Casino, said, "This alliance with two major technological players marks a new important step in the deployment of the group's digital strategy.

"It will enable us to step up on two of Groupe Casino's priorities: on the one hand, continue to improve customer service through technological innovations such as AI applications; on the other hand, accelerate the growth and value creation of our technological activities in data and software."

On the business-to-business (B2B) front, the retailer aims to accelerate the development of RelevanC, a subsidiary of the retailer's data marketing solutions.

Leadership Position

According to managing director of RelevanC, Cyril Bourgois, the move will allow the division to consolidate its leadership position by accelerating international development with Accenture and Google Cloud.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, managing director Europe at Accenture, said, "Our collaboration with the Groupe Casino, RelevanC, and Google Cloud will accelerate the use of disruptive technologies such as the cloud and artificial intelligence within the group and throughout the retail sector. Accenture will support its multi-service group Cloud First and its global network of innovation centres, combined with its in-depth knowledge of the industry."

Commenting on the partnership, Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurien, said, "Consumer expectations and distribution activities have evolved considerably with the pandemic. Cloud technologies, including infrastructure and their security, data analytics, and AI and machine learning - coupled with training and acculturation programmes, are going to be essential for companies that want to take advantage of these changes."