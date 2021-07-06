ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud

Published on Jul 6 2021 10:30 AM in Technology tagged: France / Groupe Casino / Accenture / Google Cloud

Groupe Casino Partners With Accenture, Google Cloud

French retailer Groupe Casino has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture to accelerate its digital and technological transformation.

The partners will collaborate on innovative digital solutions in the retailer's business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution activity to offer better customer experience and operational efficiency.

Jean-Charles Naouri, chairman and CEO of Groupe Casino, said, "This alliance with two major technological players marks a new important step in the deployment of the group's digital strategy.

"It will enable us to step up on two of Groupe Casino's priorities: on the one hand, continue to improve customer service through technological innovations such as AI applications; on the other hand, accelerate the growth and value creation of our technological activities in data and software."

On the business-to-business (B2B) front, the retailer aims to accelerate the development of RelevanC, a subsidiary of the retailer's data marketing solutions.

Leadership Position

According to managing director of RelevanC, Cyril Bourgois, the move will allow the division to consolidate its leadership position by accelerating international development with Accenture and Google Cloud.

Advertisement

Jean-Marc Ollagnier, managing director Europe at Accenture, said, "Our collaboration with the Groupe Casino, RelevanC, and Google Cloud will accelerate the use of disruptive technologies such as the cloud and artificial intelligence within the group and throughout the retail sector. Accenture will support its multi-service group Cloud First and its global network of innovation centres, combined with its in-depth knowledge of the industry."

Commenting on the partnership, Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurien, said, "Consumer expectations and distribution activities have evolved considerably with the pandemic. Cloud technologies, including infrastructure and their security, data analytics, and AI and machine learning - coupled with training and acculturation programmes, are going to be essential for companies that want to take advantage of these changes."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Russian Law On Bubbly No Cause For Competition: Abrau-Durso

Russian Law On Bubbly No Cause For Competition: Abrau-Durso
French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law

French Champagne Industry Fumes Over New Russian Law
Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia

Moet Hennessy To Add Description Label To Champagne For Russia
Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise
Magnit Issues 5m Magnit Pay Cards In First Seven Months Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Magnit Issues 5m Magnit Pay Cards In First Seven Months
As Andy Jassy Takes Over, What Next For Outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos? Mon, 5 Jul 2021

As Andy Jassy Takes Over, What Next For Outgoing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos?
REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools Mon, 5 Jul 2021

REWE Group Launches Payment Technology Unit, Paymenttools
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN