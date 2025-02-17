Groupement Les Mousquetaires To Acquire All Shares Of Infinity Advertising

French retailer Groupement Les Mousquetaires is set to become the sole shareholder of Infinity Advertising by acquiring RelevanC’s shares in the joint venture.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Groupe Casino, via its subsidiary, RelevanC, set up Infinity Advertising in 2021, to market a retail media offering to food brands and their agents in France.

This structure has monetised one of the largest transactional databases in France on digital media, using technologies developed by RelevanC, Groupe Casino noted.

The change in Infinity Advertising’s shareholding structure will not impact its services and offerings to agencies and advertisers.

Infinity Advertising will continue to offer retail media services to Monoprix, Franprix, Casino and Intermarché, among others, using RelevanC’s technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retail Media

In the summer of last year, AH Retail Media Services, the retail media unit of Albert Heijn, introduced a host of new offerings, including video advertisements on the AH.nl website and in the AH app.

The unit introduced an off-site display proposition with targeting options based on relevant customer insights, the retailer added.

Earlier in 2024, Finnish food delivery company Wolt launched its own advertising service, in a bid to help its partners accelerate their growth and visibility.

Wolt announced plans to roll out Wolt Ads across 27 markets, following a successful beta period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewed Partnership

Elsewhere, French retailer Groupe Casino has renewed its partnership with Avia Thévenin & Ducrot stores for another three years, to 2028.

The partnership between Groupe Casino and Avia Thévenin & Ducrot dates back almost 20 years, covering 46 motorway service stations, including 39 operated under the Casino Express banner.

It also comprises 41 urban and suburban service stations, including 11 under the Casino Express banner, located in the eastern half of France.