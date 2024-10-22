52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

HDE Sees 'Great Potential' For AI Technologies In Retail

By Dayeeta Das
The German Retail Association (HDE) noted that AI technologies have 'great potential' in retail and urged not to implementing overly strict regulations as part of the European AI regulation.

The HDE reaffirmed the importance of a nationwide digitisation strategy in a ten-point plan to strengthen the innovative power of retail at the Federal Government's Digital Summit on 21 and 22 October 2024.

The association highlighted the importance of creating fair, competitive conditions in international online trade in addition to low-bureaucracy regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the promotion of AI technologies.

Stephan Tromp, deputy managing director of HDE, stated, "As the third largest economic sector in the country, retail is dependent on a functioning digitisation strategy. A real technology and innovation offensive is needed in Germany and Europe.

"There must be no regulatory patchwork. Otherwise, unnecessary legal uncertainty and barriers to innovation will arise for retailers."

Significance Of AI

Integrating AI in businesses requires targeted funding programmes, especially for small and medium-sized companies.

Access to innovative technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D printing must also be made easier for retailers, the HDE noted.

Tromp added, "AI can help optimise operational processes in retail companies, whether in warehouse logistics or customer interaction."

Ten-Point Plan

HDE's ten-point plan also calls for fair competition conditions and consumer protection in international online trade.

The consistent enforcement of regulations such as the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) is essential for effectively protecting consumers from illegal content, fraud and disinformation.

"The same rules must apply to everyone. International online providers from third countries may no longer operate outside of existing European regulations," Tromp stated.

