52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

HelloFresh Beats Profit Forecasts As Customers Return To Meal-Kit Firm

By Reuters
Share this article

Meal-kit maker HelloFresh has reported a smaller-than-expected decline in first-quarter core earnings as it saw customers return to its service, offsetting high seasonal marketing and procurement costs.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) fell 33.4% to €66.1 million but beat analysts' average estimate of €47.5 million in a company-provided poll.

'Expand The Proposition'

"Our main focus is now to further expand our customer proposition," chief executive Dominik Richter said in a statement, as the company seeks to further drive profitability in its meal-kit business while expanding its newest ready-to-eat (RTE) segment, which delivers pre-prepared food.

HelloFresh aims to launch RTE in the Benelux region towards the end of the third quarter this year, Richter said in a media call, and to launch it in other European markets in 2024.

The number of active customers in the first quarter declined by 4.8% to 8.11 million from the same period last year, when the business was still enjoying a lockdown boom, but was up from 7.11 million in the previous quarter.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, excluding share-based compensation costs, rose by 2.8 percentage points to 20.4%, due to seasonal sequential growth in customers and normalised spending compared to a year earlier, the company said.

Read More: HelloFresh Retreats From Japanese Market

Revenue Performance

Revenue rose 5.3% to €2.02 billion in the quarter, close to analysts' estimate of €2.03 billion. Sales were driven by growth in the North America segment, which from the start of this year has included the company's Canadian operations, previously part of its international segment.

Richter said joining the two operations, which have increasingly worked together in the past couple of years, should lead to some savings on sourcing of ingredients, packaging, and logistics.

The German company confirmed its full-year forecast for an AEBITDA of €460 million to €540 million, and revenue growth of between 2% and 10% on a constant-currency basis.

Read MoreHelloFresh Introduces 'Factor' Ready-To-Eat Brand To Canada

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Delivery Hero Sees Single-Digit GMV Growth In 2023
2
Technology

Auchan Retail Portugal Offers Product Delivery Via Bolt
3
Technology

Amazon Launches Programme To Identify And Track Counterfeiters
4
Technology

Mondelēz Expands CoLab Programme To Focus On Food Technology
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com