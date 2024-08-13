52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

HelloFresh Beats Q2 Core Profit Estimates As Ready-To-Eat Segment Grows

By Reuters
HelloFresh reported better-than-expected second-quarter core earnings, as the German meal-kit maker posted a 45% growth in constant currency in its ready-to-eat segment.

With pandemic hobby cooking no more and growth in its staple meal kits dwindling since the end of the lockdowns, HelloFresh is betting on its fledgling ready-meal branch to sustain growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA), or adjusted core profit, fell 23% to €146.4 million in the second quarter, but beat analysts' average estimate of €123 million.

Despite improving quarter-on-quarter, margins were impacted by ramped-up costs at certain production sites, the company said.

It faced a non-recurring, non-cash impairment charge of 45 million euros in the first half due to a readjustment of its core meal-kits business in North America, its main market.

'Optimise Our Cost Base'

"As the meal-kit category consolidates around a new market size in the near term, we are determined to optimize our cost base and adjust to the new normal," chief executive Dominik Richter said in a statement to accompany the group's results.

"This includes streamlining capacity, re-examining capital expenditure plans and leveraging existing fulfillment centers."

The company will target high-quality customers and reduce price incentives as it aims for long-term profitability, Richter said.

Meal Kits

Meal kits still represented the core part of the business, with a 72% share of revenue in the April to June period.

“Our ready-to-eat business continues on its structural and profitable growth trajectory. Our investments in our product, production capacity and brand are paying off,” Richter added.

Additional reporting by ESM

