HelloFresh's Ready-To-Eat Brand 'Factor' Launches In Germany

Meal-kit firm HelloFresh has launched the ready-to-eat (RTE) meal service 'Factor' in its home market, Germany.

The launch follows the success of the direct-to-consumer brand in the United States, Canada, and several European countries.

HelloFresh believes that Factor will 'transform mealtime' for German consumers by offering convenience along with quality, nutritional value, and taste.

Meals from the brand are developed by dieticians and freshly prepared by chefs for consumers watching their health.

The weekly menu comprises 18 rotating options that accommodate various dietary preferences, including keto, pescatarian, protein plus, and options with fewer than 550 Kcals.

The orders can be customised with add-on items such as refreshing wellness shots.

Dominik Richter, founder and CEO of HelloFresh Group, commented, “Over the last few years, we have had tremendous success in building Factor into one of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the US, by completely redefining how great healthy and nutritious ready meals can taste.

“We are now bringing the brand to our home market, Germany, where our life as a company began almost 14 years ago. We look forward to supporting consumers to achieve their personal health goals from gaining muscle to losing weight without compromising on taste.”

Established Presence

Factor’s entry into Germany is supported by HelloFresh’s established presence and network in this market, the company added.

It is also a crucial element of HelloFresh Group’s global multi-brand strategy as it targets a broader consumer based, including those who prioritise a healthy lifestyle without compromising on convenience, those who may not always enjoy cooking, or those following specific dietary plans.

Kaylyn Tolzmann, managing director and COO for Factor Europe, stated, “We are introducing more than just another RTE service; we are offering a highly refined product that truly meets the needs of German consumers.

“Factor serves as a complement to HelloFresh’s existing offerings, catering to those who may not have engaged with meal kits but are seeking a healthy meal solution that requires no cooking and offers an elevated level of convenience.”