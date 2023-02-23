Honeywell To Showcase Leading-Edge Retail Solutions At EuroShop 2023

Honeywell, along with tech partners, will take visitors on a first-hand journey through its tech-enabled retail setting at EuroShop 2023, which takes place from 26 February to 2 March in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company will present its latest fit-for-purpose technology solutions, which play a key role in advancing future retail growth.

This includes the CT30, one of Honeywell’s latest mobile devices for retail workers, which can help manage an entire store’s operations, from product selection to check-out, deliveries and returns.

Discover Frictionless Retail

Under the theme ‘Discover Frictionless Retail,’ the Honeywell booth will demonstrate solutions and technologies empowering the retail associate, helping to create superior customer experiences.

“Consumers today expect a seamless shopping experience during each stage of the buying process, and smart retailers are developing strategies and incorporating solutions to meet and exceed customer expectations in 2023,” said Horst Mollik, vice president and general manager of Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services business.

“At EuroShop this year, we’re going to show retailers how the right tools can empower employees, boost their productivity and help them better serve customers.”

Tech Partners

Honeywell will offer demonstrations on the value of integrating retail technology solutions with tech partners, including:

The SOTI ONE Platform: Discover how SOTI can help retailers gain control and visibility into their fleet of mobile devices at all times, to improve operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

Experience the increasing connectivity amongst the workforce through Teams push-to-talk (PTT)

To learn more about Honeywell’s solutions, visit Hall 6 / Booth F58 at EuroShop, or find out more here.

Connected Solutions

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for customers across the globe.

The company aims to deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Furthermore, Honeywell offers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally.

The Eco-Efficiency Approach For Supermarket Decision-Makers

To help food retailers with their complex investment decisions and to identify the refrigerant that best suits their store’s requirements, Honeywell has developed a new approach to decision-making and asset management, based on the Eco-Efficiency concept.

A vendor-agnostic decision-making platform has been built, and independently validated by Cemafroid, a global consultant in cold chain, refrigeration, and air conditioning.

This decision-making platform can simulate the performance of different refrigerants and systems vis-à-vis set parameters to reveal which offers the lowest environmental impact at the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO) for a particular store or asset portfolio.

With this independently validated Eco-Efficiency platform, users can for the first time make informed decisions about which technology, refrigerants, and systems to use in new and refurbished stores to reach their sustainability goals faster and at a lower cost.

