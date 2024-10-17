How Food Retailers Can Address Today’s Pressing Challenges

The world of retail is constantly evolving, thanks to changes in everything from demographics and technology to desires and expectations.

The question is: how can retailers stay relevant in this shifting landscape and provide customers with exactly what they’re looking for?

Challenge 1 – Bringing Excitement To Shelf-Stable Aisles

Retailers need to think about how to drive footfall to the shelf-stable aisles, and how to best show the products available.

Product selection can also be key, and many brands and producers are not only innovating with their shelf-stable products, but also with their packaging.

Explore the full article to find out how to generate excitement through bold designs and optimal packaging options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenge 2 – How To Succeed With Omnichannel In Food Retail

Since the advent of the smartphone, digital shopping has become an essential part of everyday life.

However, bricks-and-mortar stores are still vital, and customers are blurring the lines between physical and digital more than ever before.

So, how can retailers offer an optimal omnichannel experience?

This can be as simple as utilising QR codes, but as technology is accelerating, retailers can also offer new experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some are already experimenting with AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality). Get inspired with more innovations in the full article.

Challenge 3 – Making Everyday Life More Affordable

Just like consumers, retailers and producers are also facing rising costs, and they must adapt to the external factors driving these challenges.

This makes it more important than ever to effectively communicate value.

It also means that there must be a bigger focus on the more essential categories, as economic uncertainty will cause consumers to reduce discretionary spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a number of effective approaches to this challenge, and you can read about some of them by following the link below.

Staying Ahead In Challenging Times

Retailers are facing several challenges in a constantly changing market, but with the right approach, it’s possible to stand out from the competition and offer consumers meaningful and memorable experiences.

Read our full article to get more details about each challenge, and how you can overcome them.

This article was written in partnership with Tetra Pak.