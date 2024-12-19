52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

India's Food Delivery Market Getting Competitive, Says GlobalData

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The quick-commerce food delivery market in India is accelerating rapidly, a new report by GlobalData has found, with the launch of a new platform, Bistro, by Zomato-owned Blinkit.

Bistro, which promises snacks and meals within ten minutes, joins a host of players in the Indian quick-commerce food market – including Swiggy Bolt, Zepto Café, and Swish – driven by an increasingly fast-paced urban lifestyle.

'Quick Solutions'

“The growing demand for 10-minute food delivery reflects urban consumers’ reliance on quick solutions for their busy routines," commented Kakarlapudi Karthik Varma, consumer analyst at GlobalData.

"Companies are meeting this need by delivering ready-to-eat snacks and meals within minutes. With Swiggy Bolt accounting for 5% of orders and Swish securing $2 million funding, competition in this fast-evolving sector continues to escalate, driving rapid innovation and growth.

According to GlobalData, advancements in technology are also helping to drive investment in this space, with AI, machine learning and data analytics enabling firms to anticipate consumer behavior, refine ordering processes, and enhance delivery routes.

"With a growing fleet of electric scooters and bikes, deliveries are becoming quicker, more environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient," Varma added.

Finding A Balance

At the same time, the rapid growth in the market isn't without its challenges, with operational expenses on the rise, and companies striving to find a balance between speed and dependability.

“Industry experts anticipate that the sector’s future will involve a consolidation of players, with those capable of delivering superior customer experiences while sustaining profitability distinguishing themselves over time," commented Francis Gabriel Godad, business development manager, India at GlobalData. "The delivery landscape is evolving rapidly, and those who can excel in both speed and customer satisfaction will succeed.”

As GlobalData notes, as the quick-commerce market evolves, consumers can look forward to more inventive solutions, including drone deliveries, automated kitchens and AI-enhanced customer service.

“These innovations are set to further diminish delivery times and elevate the overall user experience," added Varma. "India, renowned for its rich culinary heritage, stands on the brink of an enthralling revolution. With the momentum of innovation showing no signs of abating, the race to deliver food in minutes is just getting started.”

