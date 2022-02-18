Iper, Eurospin, Coop Alleanza 3.0. Announce Grocery Delivery Partnerships

Iper, Eurospin and Coop Alleanza 3.0 are among the Italian retailers announcing new partnerships with online delivery players, as consumer demand for food deliveries continues to grow in the country.

Iper La Grande i has partnered with Glovo Italia on a partnership that offers grocery deliveries in less than 35 minutes and with no minimum order.

Users can choose from a wide selection of about 3,500 food and non-food SKUs.

Initially, the agreement encompasses 17 Iper La grande i hypermarkets in 16 cities in the Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna regions.

The goal is to reach 18 stores by the end of February, covering all areas in which Glovo already operates.

Alfonsino Teams Up With Eurospin Franchisee

Elsewhere, food delivery start-up Alfonsino, active in small and medium-sized Italian towns and cities, has signed an agreement with Zero1, part of Gruppo Balletta, and franchisee of several Eurospin branded discount stores in southern Italy.

The agreement will see the development of grocery on demand service, in eight cities in southern Italy.

Everli And Coop Alleanza 3.0

Finally, online shopping marketplace Everli announced a partnership with regional cooperative and supermarket chain Coop Alleanza 3.0, which will offer food delivery services to shoppers.

The partnership, active with the Ipercoop Miralfiore hypermarket in Pesaro, has already made available on Everli's platform about 19,000 references.

As an additional benefit, Coop customers will be able to use their loyalty card also for purchases on the Everli platform.

