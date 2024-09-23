Iper La grande I Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Metaverse Experience

Italian large-scale retailer Iper La grande i is celebrating its 50th anniversary by entering the metaverse, developing an immersive 3D experience that replicates a traditional marketplace.

Developed in partnership with VVita and Different, Meta Mercato Iper is an interactive platform that allows users to explore a virtual environment filled with engaging activities. Through a series of interactive games, users can learn about Iper La grande i's history and values.

The platform features four interactive games that are set to be released monthly, culminating in an augmented reality (AR) experience that extends into Iper stores.

Il Fruttivendolo

The first game, 'Il Fruttivendolo' (The Fruit Vendor), challenges players to slice fruit on screen, dodging hazards and creating winning combinations. Victorious players will be rewarded with shopping vouchers redeemable at Iper stores.

Meta Mercato Iper has been developed to offer more than just entertainment – the retailer sees it as a means to foster customer loyalty. By integrating with Iper La grande i's CRM system, it gathers user behaviour data to offer personalised promotions.

In-Store Virtual Reality Experience

In addition to the virtual Meta Mercato Iper platform, Iper La grande i is also providing customers with a unique in-store virtual reality experience. Between now and 17 October, shoppers can try out Pico virtual reality headsets to embark on an immersive journey created by Impersive, a company specialising in dynamic, 360° stereoscopic VR experiences.

Using specially designed stations, customers will become protagonists of a virtual journey across Italy. From the Alps to Puglia, they'll discover the ingredients behind Iper's Patto Qualità (Quality Pact) products.

Following the VR experience, customers will receive a free pair of VR glasses, to relive the journey from the comfort of their own home.

Part of the Finiper Canova Group, Iper La grande i operates 22 stores spread across four Italian regions.