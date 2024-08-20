Italy Leverages AI To Combat Counterfeiting Of Prosecco

Italian Mint (Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca Dello Stato) has joined forces with Microsoft Italia to combat the counterfeiting of renowned Italian sparkling wines, starting with Prosecco.

The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence to develop innovative solutions for verifying product authenticity and tracing supply chains.

A key component of this collaboration is the creation of a virtual assistant powered by advanced AI technology, including Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot.

The digital watchdog will analyse product data and detect potential counterfeits, safeguarding the reputation of Italian products globally.

A prime example of this partnership is a project with the Prosecco DOC Consortium, guardian of Italy's most popular sparkling wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Generative AI Chatbot

With over 616 million bottles produced annually, 81% of which are exported globally, protecting Prosecco from counterfeits is crucial. To tackle this challenge, the consortium and the partners are developing a generative AI chatbot called the Brand Protection Assistant.

This innovative tool will empower consumers by providing detailed product information, including verification of authenticity with a simple photo of the state seal. Users can also learn about the wine's origin, taste profile, and food pairings by snapping a picture of the label.

This pilot project is considered a blueprint for safeguarding all Italian products, from food to fashion, against counterfeiting.

The partnership also aims to streamline business operations through the use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure cloud services, with both organisations exploring opportunities to boost efficiency, cut costs, and scale their operations.

Giancarlo Guidolin, president of the Consortium for the Protection of DOC Prosecco, commented, “Consumers will be protected like never before through a simple chat that uses AI, making access to information easier and more immediate.”