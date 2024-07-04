52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Jeff Bezos To Sell Amazon Shares Worth About $5bn After Stock Hits Record High

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Jeff Bezos To Sell Amazon Shares Worth About $5bn After Stock Hits Record High

Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos is planning to sell almost $5 billion worth of shares in the e-commerce giant, a regulatory filing showed, after its stock hit a record high.

The proposed sale of 25 million shares was disclosed in a notice filed after market hours on Tuesday (2 July). The stock had hit an all-time high of $200.43 during the session.

It has jumped more than 30% so far this year, outpacing the 4% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJI.

Amazon Shares

After the sale plan, Bezos would own about 912 million Amazon shares, or 8.8% of the outstanding stock.

He sold shares worth roughly $8.5 billion in February, after the stock rallied 80% in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bezos is ranked the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $214.4 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, which launched a six-person crew to the edge of space in May.

First-Quarter Results

Amazon posted upbeat first-quarter results in April, as the Seattle-based technology giant rode the artificial intelligence wave. The company recently replaced Adam Selipsky as the head of its cloud computing unit with insider Matt Garman.

On 26 June, Amazon.com hit $2 trillion (€1.87 trillion) in market value for the first time, becoming the fifth US company to surpass that level as optimism around artificial intelligence and potential interest rate cuts this year drove demand for technology-related stocks.

The e-commerce giant has also announced plans to launch a new dedicated website for Ireland – Amazon.ie – in 2025, as it seeks to enhance the retail experience for new and existing customers.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Ahold Delhaize Rolls Out New App For The Maxi Banner
Ahold Delhaize Rolls Out New App For The Maxi Banner
2
Technology

Asda Appoints Iceland Foods Executive David Devany As VP Of E-Commerce
Asda Appoints Iceland Foods Executive David Devany As VP Of E-Commerce
3
Technology

REWE Group Extends Contract Of Digital And Technology Director
REWE Group Extends Contract Of Digital And Technology Director
4
Technology

M&S 'Not Unhappy' With Ocado Retail, Says Archie Norman
M&amp;S 'Not Unhappy' With Ocado Retail, Says Archie Norman
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com