Technology

JORDAO's Refrigeration Technology Powers World's Largest Autonomous Store

By Editorial
    • JORDAO is at the forefront of what is recognised as the world's largest autonomous store, contributing innovative refrigeration solutions, cutting-edge technology, and equipment designed to promote energy efficiency and deliver a truly revolutionary shopping and operational experience.

    Located in Leiria, central Portugal, the groundbreaking supermarket officially opened its doors on 10 January 2025, marking a pioneering milestone in the retail sector.

    Spanning an area of 1,200 square metres, the store combines seamless operations with an immersive shopping experience, supported by 1,676 cameras, approximately 2,000 intelligent scales, and various other state-of-the-art technological features.

    This new store is part of the PT Smart Retail Consortium's agenda, funded by Next Generation EU, which aims to set a new standard for the future of shopping.

    The consortium comprises 19 partners from various sectors, including research, industrial development, retail, IT, and Jordão for commercial refrigeration equipment.

    JORDAO's Contribution

    Among the innovative equipment developed and supplied by JORDAO for this pioneering store are the new compact mid-height vertical displays, the Futuro 2 series, and refrigerated, frozen, and hot food models.

    These merchandisers, recognised for their attractive product presentation and benchmark ultra-low energy consumption, are now equipped with innovative smart features to provide an unparalleled experience.

    Customers can select their products directly from the displays, complete their payments, and leave the store autonomously.

    Where To Find JORDAO® Equipment In The Store?

    • In the Take-Away section, featuring semi-vertical cold and hot displays;
    • In the vertical displays aisles, Dairy, Meat, and Fresh Produce;
    • In the Frozen Food and Fish sections, semi-vertical displays;
    • In the Wine section, vertical refrigerated displays.

    A Testament Of Commitment

    Joana Jordão Lobo, Jordão's R&D&I Director, stated, “We couldn't be prouder and more honoured to see our collaboration with this revolutionary store come to life. This project was an exciting endeavour that involved extensive research, creativity, and hard work.

    “It serves as an excellent example of the impact we aim to achieve regarding the challenges facing the next generation of retail. Our team is geared up to tackle new challenges, drive innovation, and make great things happen.”

    For more information, visit www.jordao.com.

    This article was written in partnership with JORDAO.

