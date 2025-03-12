52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

By Alexandru Negrici

Just Eat Introduces AI Assistant, Expands Drone Delivery In Ireland

Just Eat has rolled out its new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to enhance the ordering process in Ireland and additional markets, following initial testing in the UK in 2023.

This AI assistant allows customers to place orders through text and receive personalised recommendations, offering a new way of selecting food, groceries and convenience items.

It also supports customer service by summarising reviews, highlighting restaurant details and directing users to additional assistance when needed.

The system is designed to improve over time, based on customer input and feedback, ensuring continuous optimisation before a wider rollout.

Amanda Roche-Kelly, managing director of Just Eat Ireland, stated that the integration of AI into the platform aligns with the company’s focus on using technology to improve customer experiences.

Roche-Kelly added, “While Just Eat has leveraged AI to support various facets of its business for some time, leveraging it to enhance the way we deliver services makes perfect sense.

“By offering Irish consumers more choice and convenience, be that in terms of food takeaways or grocery and convenience items, this helps us maintain a best-in-class user experience, which benefits everyone, including our extensive network of restaurant and grocery partners.”

Drone Delivery

In addition to the AI rollout, Just Eat has expanded its partnership with drone delivery service provider Manna. Building on a pilot programme conducted in Galway in 2021, this service is now set to be scaled to other European markets.

Rob Powell, head of operations at Boojum, commented, “Integrating Manna drone delivery with Just Eat allows us to introduce a new method of delivering meals while maintaining our focus on speed and quality.

“This development offers an additional option for customers seeking a streamlined delivery process.”

This approach is intended to improve delivery efficiency during peak periods and provide customers with more flexible options for receiving their orders.

Under this initiative, drones will deliver orders from local hubs in as little as three minutes.

