Kaplanlar Celebrates ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certification

Kaplanlar, a renowned manufacturer of refrigerated food display cabinets, proudly announces its recent achievement in energy management certification. The company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and customer-centric innovation has led to this significant milestone.

On August 2, 2024, Kaplanlar successfully completed the audit processes conducted by the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) and was honored with the prestigious ISO 50001 Energy Management System Certificate. The official presentation ceremony took place on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the Kaplanlar factory, featuring an esteemed visit by TSE President Mr. Mahmut Sami Şahin.

The attainment of this certification reflects Kaplanlar's commitment to sustainable practices and its mission to uphold the freshness and safety of food products while respecting people and nature. Kaplanlar's Senior Management and dedicated Energy Management and Quality Management Systems teams played a pivotal role in this achievement.

Robust Energy Management System

With the ISO 50001 certification, Kaplanlar is poised to establish a robust energy management system, further enhancing energy performance and efficiency. This certification is a significant stride towards Kaplanlar's overarching goals of corporate sustainability and net-zero carbon commitments.

Furthermore, Kaplanlar's ISO 50001 certification complements its existing management system certifications, including ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, and ISO 27001 Information Security Management System. This demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and global best practices.

Exporting 98% of its production to over 55 countries across six continents, Kaplanlar maintains a dominant market presence, particularly in the UK. With group companies in the UK, USA, Australia, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, Kaplanlar continues to deliver products and services to the world's major retail giants, fortifying its commitment to energy management and sustainability on a global scale.

For more information, visit www.kaplanlar.com.

