Kaplanlar Steps Into The Future

Kaplanlar delivers in terms of both innovation and sustainability with its future-proof solutions.

Kaplanlar aims to drive innovation and sustainability in the retail industry with refrigeration solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and benefit the planet. In addition, the Bursa, Türkiye-based company leverages its global presence to share best practice across its international operations.

Vice President of the Board, Duygu Kaplan (pictured), talks to ESM about the company’s future plans.

The world of retail is changing rapidly. How does Kaplanlar stay one step ahead, aligning its solutions with the changing demands of its customers?

Kaplanlar stays ahead in the rapidly evolving retail sector by constantly monitoring key industry trends and feeding the relevant ones into our global network of R&D hubs – we are relentlessly innovating and adapting to customer needs.

We invest heavily in R&D to develop cutting-edge refrigeration technologies that enhance energy efficiency and reduce operational costs. By maintaining close relationships with our customers and actively seeking their feedback, we can anticipate their evolving needs and tailor our solutions accordingly.

The key trends we see today remain decarbonisation and digital transformation, so we have a strong focus in this area, ensuring that our offerings remain relevant and competitive.

Kaplanlar is in the process of developing a new factory – how is this progressing, and what opportunities will this present once operational?

The development of the world’s most advanced refrigeration factory, in the TEKNOSAB Technology Business Park, is progressing smoothly and is on track for completion within the projected timeline in full-year 2025.

This new facility, spanning 101,900 square meters (circa 1 million square feet) – more than twice the size of our current facilities combined – will consolidate our operations from five existing local facilities into one centralised location. This consolidation will reduce our carbon footprint, streamline operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs associated with managing multiple sites.

The new factory will incorporate state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, enabling us to increase production capacity from 25,000 units to 60,000 units annually, and significantly speed up production.

In what ways has Kaplanlar accelerated its corporate sustainability agenda, and what are the main sustainability challenges and opportunities identified by the business?

At Kaplanlar, we are deeply committed to advancing our corporate sustainability agenda in response to the pressing environmental and social challenges we face today.

We recognise the urgency of addressing climate change, resource depletion, and societal impacts, and we have taken decisive action to integrate sustainability into our core business strategy on behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders.

In 2022, we convened a comprehensive Sustainability Workshop to identify key sustainability priorities. This pivotal event shaped our 2022-2026 strategic plan, which focuses on three fundamental philosophies: ‘Save Nature,’ ‘Care for Future’, and ‘Share Culture’.

In addition, the factory investment exemplifies our dedication to sustainability. It represents a significant milestone in our journey to integrate environmental responsibility into our operations.

How is Kaplanlar’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality progressing, and what achievements have you made?

At Kaplanlar, our commitment to achieving climate neutrality is progressing well, marked by significant advancements and achievements.

In addition to our operational improvements, we have been at the forefront of product innovation. Our latest refrigeration solutions are designed with advanced energy-efficient technologies and use eco-friendly refrigerants like CO2, which have a lower environmental impact. These products not only help our clients reduce their carbon footprints but also enhance food safety and operational efficiency.

One of our stand-out innovations is the development of smart refrigeration cabinets equipped with AI-powered controls. These cabinets optimise energy use in real-time based on environmental conditions, further enhancing energy efficiency and reducing waste. Such innovations reflect our commitment to combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

How does the integration of AI technology contribute to Kaplanlar’s efforts to enhance the performance of its solutions?

Whilst still in its infancy, the integration of AI technology will continue to play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and performance of our refrigeration solutions. AI-driven analytics enable predictive maintenance, which reduces downtime and extends the lifespan of our products.

Machine learning algorithms help optimise energy consumption by adjusting refrigeration cycles based on usage patterns and ambient conditions. AI also enhances our ability to monitor and manage the performance of our systems remotely, providing real-time insights that help our customers maintain optimal operational efficiency.

What are some specific features of Kaplanlar’s ‘smart cabinet’ solution that make it stand out?

Kaplanlar’s ‘smart cabinet’ solution stands out due to several innovative features.

These cabinets are equipped with IoT sensors that monitor temperature, humidity, and door openings in real time, ensuring optimal storage conditions and reducing energy consumption. They feature advanced inventory management systems that track product stock levels and expiration dates, helping retailers reduce waste and improve stock rotation.

The smart cabinets also offer remote monitoring and control capabilities, allowing store managers to adjust settings and receive alerts via a mobile app. Additionally, they are designed with user-friendly interfaces and customisable displays to enhance customer interaction and satisfaction.

What are your expectations for the retail refrigeration industry over the next 12 months and beyond?

Potential hurdles include regulatory changes and the need for significant investment in R&D to keep up with technological advancements. However, these challenges also present opportunities for differentiation.

We anticipate growing interest in smart refrigeration systems, AI-driven maintenance solutions, and environmentally-friendly refrigerants, which will shape the future of the industry and provide new growth avenues for Kaplanlar.

For more information, visit www.kaplanlar.com.