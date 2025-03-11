Kroger Sets Up New E-Commerce Unit To Boost Online Growth

US retailer Kroger has created a new e-commerce business unit as the company seeks to accelerate online growth.

The retailer's e-commerce sales amounted to $13 billion (€11.9 billion) in its 2024 financial year.

The new unit will be led by Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer at Kroger.

Cosset will lead the unit in the capacity of executive vice president and chief digital officer, effective immediately.

"Accelerating Kroger's e-commerce growth is a top priority," said Ronald Sargent, chair and CEO of Kroger.

"As the architect of Kroger's digital strategy, Yael will continue to make it easier for customers to shop for our fresh, affordable food."

Yael Cosset

Cosset is an experienced professional who has overseen Kroger's technology transformation as its senior vice president and chief information officer.

The transformation has simplified the work of company associates, allowing them to allocate more time to serving our customers.

The investments have helped create a more convenient and personalised shopping experience, both in stores and online, offering customers relevant choices, quality and value.

Cosset also leads Kroger's Alternative Profit portfolio of businesses, including insight and media-focused subsidiary, 84.51˚, financial services business, Kroger Personal Finance, and retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing.

Prior to this, Cosset was group vice president and chief digital officer responsible for the company's overall digital growth strategy and e-commerce expansion.

He also served as the chief commercial officer and chief information officer of 84.51° since its launch in 2015.

Recently, Kroger forecast annual same-store sales largely above Wall Street estimates, fuelled by steady grocery demand as shoppers seek low-priced staples such as fruits and vegetables.