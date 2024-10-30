Lidl Announces Digital Partnership With Disney+

Lidl has entered into a digital partnership with Disney+ that will give Lidl Plus app users in Germany access to the streaming service.

Lidl customers in Germany who use the Lidl Plus app and reach a certain monthly purchase volume will have the option of selecting the Disney+ subscription option ‘Standard with advertising’ via ‘Discount Collector Plus’ in the app from 4 November 2024.

App users will have access to Disney+ at a reduced price or for free, based on their monthly spending with the Lidl Plus app.

The offer is activated exclusively via the app, and the discount can be extended every month with a corresponding purchase volume, the discounter noted.

After registering for the Disney+ discount collector, customers are required to activate Lidl Pay and make relevant purchases to receive free access to the Disney+ subscription ‘Standard with Advertising’ option.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Special Added Value’

Jan Bock, deputy CEO of Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co. KG, stated, “Through the cooperation with Disney+ and the new exclusive offer, we are further increasing the customer benefit of our Lidl Plus app and offering special added value that goes beyond the usual shopping experience. With Disney+, we are expanding our digital offering with exciting entertainment for the whole family.”

Lidl added that it is promoting the collaboration at the start of the campaign via the new digital Plus offer via TV, radio, print and digital media.

Eun-Kyung Park, SVP and country manager of GSA at the Walt Disney Company, stated, “There is probably hardly a more exciting collaboration in marketing at the moment than that of Disney+ and Lidl. This is an important step for the connection of retail media, CTV, and DTC sales.

“We are proud to take the first step into this promising future together and exclusively with Lidl. Here, the best entertainment meets the highest retail quality and offers unprecedented added value for users in the German market. In addition, the partnership with Lidl also includes a pioneering collaboration in the area of ​​ad sales.”

Earlier this year, Carrefour partnered with Netflix on a new Carrefour Plus subscription programme for customers in the Rouen and Bordeaux areas in France.