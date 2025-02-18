Lidl GB To Enter TikTok Shop With New High-Protein Bundles

Discounter Lidl GB is launching a new range of high‐protein product bundles, available exclusively via its TikTok shop.

With this move, Lidl GB claims to be the first supermarket to enter the platform.

From 9.00 on 20 February, consumers will have access to the limited‐edition bundles through the @LidlGB TikTok account.

Each bundle is priced at £5 (€6), despite its value exceeding £30 (€36). All proceeds will go to UK-based children’s charity NSPCC, the discounter noted.

How The Market Looks On TikTok

In 2024, the number of monthly TikTok users in the UK was 22.7 million, according to the World Population Review.

Since launching in 2016, TikTok has rapidly grown in popularity, reaching over two billion users globally.

For Lidl, TikTok‐exclusive bundles represent a strategic move to connect with a digitally active audience.

Lidl GB has over 488,000 followers and 4.4 million likes on TikTok.

The company also announced that the launch of the new high-protein bundles represents a small-scale promotion in support of Lidl GB’s new extended High Protein range, and it is not a full-scale or permanent e-commerce proposition.

With its release on TikTok Shop, Lidl GB is joining other brands, such as Asos and Boots.

Joanna Gomer, marketing director of Lidl GB, commented, “Our high-protein range is a firm fan favourite, with more than 150 high‐protein products sold in our stores every minute and customers across the country sharing their purchases on social media.

“With the growing number of TikTok shoppers, we are proud to be the first supermarket engaging directly on the platform through these exclusive bundles.”

High‐Protein Product Bundle

The bundles comprise a variety of products designed to support a high‐protein dietary regime.

Among the items offered are IronMaxx protein powders – available in two variants, IronMaxx 100% Whey Protein and IronMaxx 100% Vegan Protein Zero – each delivering 35g of protein per serving across six flavour varieties.

In addition, the bundles include high‐protein bars containing 22g of protein and less than 1.5g of sugar, alongside a selection of protein‐rich treats, such as protein pancake mix, high‐protein flapjacks, and high‐protein peanut butter, with 31% protein content.

For consumers who prefer savoury options, high‐protein Snacktastic Pop Chips will be available in three flavours: salt and vinegar, barbecue, and sour cream and onion.

Complementing the food items, the bundles feature limited‐edition merchandise – including a Lidl‐branded microfibre towel and a resistance band set – designed to enhance fitness routines.

Moreover, Lidl GB is offering Lidl Plus coupons as part of the bundle, providing a 25% discount on its chilled high‐protein range in stores until 5 March.