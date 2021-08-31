A Majority Of Swedish Customers Will Continue To Shop Online, Study Finds

Published on Aug 31 2021 7:58 AM in Technology tagged: Online Shopping / Grocery / Coop Sweden / World News / Demoskop

Around seven out of ten online customers (68%) in Sweden believe that they will continue to use the channel to buy food even after coronavirus restrictions are eased, a new survey conducted by Demoskop on behalf of Coop Sweden has revealed.

However, every third person, or 33%, of those surveyed said they would reduce the extent of online shopping after restrictions ease.

Online grocery shopping has seen record growth during the pandemic, with more than every third Swede (39%) using the channel since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sara Mundt Petersen, head of digital customer meetings at Coop Sverige AB, said, "Our online shopping has grown tremendously in recent times and continues to grow. Now we are planning for a new normal situation where online shopping is a natural way to get your food home."

Other Highlights Of The Survey

The survey also revealed that more women (45%) than men (32%) have shopped for food online in this period.

On the subject of shopping online in the future, an equal proportion of men and women said they would continue to do so.

Respondents in the age group of 35-44 years were the most positive about continuing shopping for food online, data showed.

"Many people have discovered how easy it is to shop online and then pick up the grocery bags in the store or have them delivered to your home. Our mission is to ensure that customers get an equally smooth and inspiring experience regardless of how they get the food home," Petersen added.

A recent study by Edge Retail Insight revealed that as much as a third of physical retail space could be dedicated to online fulfilment in the future as e-commerce sales reach 34.8% share of the global retail market by 2023.

The survey included 1,017 interviews conducted within a nationally representative group of the Swedish public, aged 16–75 during the period 17-23 June 2021, and is within the framework of Norstat'sNorstat's randomly recruited web panel.