McBride Appoints Paul Boardman As Programme Director For New ERP System

Cleaning products maker McBride has appointed Paul Boardman as the new programme director for implementing its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

Boardman will be responsible for implementing the SAP S/4 Hana system - a part of McBride’s ongoing transformation journey.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Strickland, CFO at McBride, stated, “The appointment of Paul demonstrates McBride’s commitment to business transformation and enhancing operational efficiency, and we welcome him into this new role.”

The new ERP system will enable the company to swiftly respond to its retail and contract manufacturing customer demands, boost production volumes, and improve internal efficiencies.

The introduction of the new ERP system, in association with SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions, is the contract manufacturer's largest critical project in terms of cost investment and scale.

Paul Boardman

Boardman is an experienced professional with a wealth of experience in managing digital solutions. Previously, he served as group IT director at McBride.

In his new role, he will ensure that programme delivery and business changes are working in tandem to achieve the company's overall objectives.

Boardman commented, “The implementation of SAP S/4 Hana is transforming McBride’s system landscape and enhancing our capability for staff and customers. It will improve our service to customers and streamline processes for our employees, as well as [achieve scalability] to future-proof the business.

“In my new role, I will be ensuring a smooth transition, supported by the wider team, and I look forward to leading the business through this generational change.”

In July, the Oven Pride maker said it expects adjusted operating profit in line with market expectations in 2024, following 'strong financial and operational performance' in its financial year 2023.