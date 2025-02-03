52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Mercadona To Invest €250m In Upgrading Technology

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mercadona To Invest €250m In Upgrading Technology

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona is investing €250 million between 2025 and 2028 to roll out new technological solutions as part of a 'Digital Excellence Plan'.

The company's IT department, Mercadona IT, aims to re-engineer existing projects and improve already-digitalised processes. It is currently working on modernising 300 applications and processes using advanced technologies.

Patricia Tobía, CEO of Mercadona's IT Department (CIO), commented, “We will implement cutting-edge technologies, architectures, and languages that will allow us to advance in agility and efficiency, responding to the new needs of the company and our customers, for whom we want to continue to be a reference in the future.”

Mercadona IT has grown significantly in recent years and now employs 1,200 specialists in various tech fields, working closely with other business areas within Mercadona.

Mercadona credits its technological innovation with streamlining decision-making, optimising costs, ensuring product traceability, and enhancing the customer experience. Examples include energy-efficient store designs and solutions for new business lines like 'Ready to Eat'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercadona IT emphasises the importance of collaboration between technology and business in attracting and retaining talent, offering employees the chance to manage projects from start to finish.

Price Hike For Online Orders

Meanwhile, Mercadona is raising the price of its online grocery orders by 13.7%, from €7.21 to €8.20. This price increase will take effect for deliveries starting 11 February, according to a report in Expansión.

In an email to customers, the company explained that this is the first price increase for online orders in 25 years, despite rising living costs and inflation.

It hopes customers will continue using their online service. The minimum order value of €50 remains unchanged, the report noted.

The latest move follows a price increase in August 2023 for home deliveries of in-store purchases (without a minimum order value), which was the first such increase in 20 years.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Too Good To Go Unveils AI-Powered Platform To Combat Food Waste
Too Good To Go Unveils AI-Powered Platform To Combat Food Waste
2
Technology

Amazon Names Jason Buechel VP Of Worldwide Grocery Stores
Amazon Names Jason Buechel VP Of Worldwide Grocery Stores
3
Technology

Wolt Consolidates Leadership Team With Three New Retail Appointments
Wolt Consolidates Leadership Team With Three New Retail Appointments
4
Technology

Mercadona Customers Get Personalised AI Grocery Assistant
Mercadona Customers Get Personalised AI Grocery Assistant
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com