Metro Logistics Launches New Platform For E-Commerce Ordering

Metro Logistics, part of wholesale giant Metro AG, has announced plans to launch a new platform for the logistics fulfilment of e-commerce orders in Altlandsberg and Brandenburg in Germany.

The platform utilises standardised processes and framework conditions to create a fulfilment offering for online shops and start-ups with smaller order and shipment volumes.

Orders from different segments can now be processed on an area of around 5,000 square metres at the multi-user logistics location in Altlandsberg, the company noted.

Various Storage Options

Customers of the Altlandsberg fulfilment platform will benefit from standardised operational processes and interfaces as well as transparent costs and uniform framework conditions, according to Metro Logistics.

Ralf Kunert, Altlandsberg site manager of Metro Logistics, said, "With our fulfilment platform, we are targeting those companies that are looking for a logistics solution for their order processing and perhaps cannot yet record so many orders that individual logistics processing would be economical.

"For this reason, in Altlandsberg, spatially very close to the Berlin start-up scene, we offer a standardised logistics service for customers with an order volume of up to 200,000 shipments per year."

'Strong Sales Development'

Earlier this month, the Metro AG claimed that it continued to see 'strong sales development' in the first quarter of 2022/23.

Sales in local currency grew by 5.2%, while total sales increased by 6.6% to €8.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA reached a total of €465 million.

"Metro is growing in all channels and all segments except Russia, we defend market shares gained and the hospitality industry shows growing confidence for the current year," said Dr Steffen Greubel, CEO of Metro AG.

"Moreover, we are observing strong progress on our strategic key performance indicators," he added.

