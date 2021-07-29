My Mobile Store From Wanzl – Shopping At Any Time! | ESM Magazine

Published on Jul 29 2021 12:46 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / Digitalisation / Wanzl / autonomous shopping

Wanzl is driving the digitalisation of retail forward with high-tech mini-stores. With the My Mobile Store, Wanzl presents a digitalised mini-store that makes it possible to shop for everyday products without any staff – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Using the store is simple and intuitive and gives customers a unique shopping experience.

The digital mini-stores are particularly suitable for locations on company premises, universities and rural areas.

Bernd Renzhofer, sales director at Wanzl, explained, "We presented the concept of the mobile store for the first time at EuroShop 2020 and received very positive feedback from trade fair visitors.

"As a comprehensive system provider, we strive to help shape the progressive digitalisation of retail and offer our customers the best possible shopping experience. This is what we are doing with our mobile stores."

The Concept Of Automated Micro-Stores

The innovative high-tech mini-store relies on autonomous shopping around the clock.

Customers can purchase everyday products at any time on an efficiently arranged sales floor and pay for them via an app or at self-checkout terminals.

Customers can access the mini-store either with a QR code in an app or with their bank or credit card.

Customers move around the store as usual. Information for orientation and advice are available in the app and the self-checkout terminals menu, and as analogue information on the sales floor.

It allows shoppers to process payments in two ways. For one, customers can simply use the app on their smartphone to scan the corresponding barcode on the goods or shelf, and then pay directly via the app using the stored payment method.

Alternatively, customers can scan the goods at self-checkout terminals and then pay by bank or credit card.

The My Mobile Store recently also opened for Wanzl employees at Plant 4 in Leipheim. It offers snacks, such as fresh salads, baked goods, fruit salad, or ice cream. The store is also ideally equipped with a product range exceeding 300 items for a quick shop after work.

Advertisement

The seats on the sun terrace are the perfect place to relax in the fresh air.

Wanzl customers now also have the opportunity to view the store live and get a comprehensive overview of the various possible uses, state-of-the-art technology, and flexible equipment and design variants on site.

The Technology Behind The Store – Wanzl Connect®

With the My Mobile Store, customers can enjoy all-around service. From the (interior/exterior) design and shopfitting, to electrical planning and installation and security technology, Wanzl offers everything from a single source.

All the customer has to do is take care of the legal and structural requirements.

The entire module, including the interior fittings, is delivered and installed by Wanzl and ready for operation in a few days.

All the in-store technological processes are controlled via Wanzl Connect®, including access via the automatic sliding door, temperature sensors, lighting, in-store radio, and security cameras, among others.

The devices are constantly monitored via the cloud-based platform to record failures and malfunctions as quickly as possible.

In addition, the system can detect atypical behaviour, which could indicate a break-in or a medical problem.

Thanks to Wanzl Connect®, customers can operate an entire store with minimal effort.

For more information, visit www.wanzl.com.