Mondelēz Names Filippo Catalano As Chief Information And Digital Officer

Confectionery giant Mondelēz International has appointed Filippo Catalano as its next chief information and digital officer (CIDO).

Catalano will report to Mondelēz' chairman and chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put and join the organisation later this year, the company noted.

As chief information and digital officer, he will be responsible for driving the company's long-term growth by accelerating its global technology transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Van de Put, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Filippo in further advancing our enterprise-wide technology agenda as a critical enabler of our sustainable growth plan.

“Filippo’s track record in driving digital transformation in leading consumer packaged goods companies will provide strong leadership to step-change the digital evolution of our business.”

Filippo Catalano

Catalano currently serves as the chief information and digital officer of Reckitt.

In this role, he is responsible he is responsible for leading the information technology and digital team to drive significant growth and expansion, the company noted.

He led the transformation of Reckitt's technology stack for better omnichannel operations, while implementing multiple artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics platforms and solutions.

Prior to joining Reckitt, he was senior vice president and global chief information officer at Nestlé, where he spearheaded the transformation of technology platforms, data, analytics, e-business, processes, and technology skills.

Earlier, Catalano spent more than 15 years at Procter & Gamble, leading the digital transformation of key brands and corporate initiatives across geographies.

Currently, he also serves as a non-executive director at Farmer Connect, a tech company providing traceability and deforestation reporting for agricultural commodities.

“I am very excited to join Mondelēz International and help the company drive industry-leading technology solutions that grow competitive advantage while helping better connect customers and consumers with the snacking brands they love,” Catalano commented.