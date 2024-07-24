52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Mondelēz Names Filippo Catalano As Chief Information And Digital Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Mondelēz Names Filippo Catalano As Chief Information And Digital Officer

Confectionery giant Mondelēz International has appointed Filippo Catalano as its next chief information and digital officer (CIDO).

Catalano will report to Mondelēz' chairman and chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put and join the organisation later this year, the company noted.

As chief information and digital officer, he will be responsible for driving the company's long-term growth by accelerating its global technology transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Van de Put, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Filippo in further advancing our enterprise-wide technology agenda as a critical enabler of our sustainable growth plan.

“Filippo’s track record in driving digital transformation in leading consumer packaged goods companies will provide strong leadership to step-change the digital evolution of our business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Filippo Catalano

Catalano currently serves as the chief information and digital officer of Reckitt.

In this role, he is responsible he is responsible for leading the information technology and digital team to drive significant growth and expansion, the company noted.

He led the transformation of Reckitt's technology stack for better omnichannel operations, while implementing multiple artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics platforms and solutions.

Prior to joining Reckitt, he was senior vice president and global chief information officer at Nestlé, where he spearheaded the transformation of technology platforms, data, analytics, e-business, processes, and technology skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Catalano spent more than 15 years at Procter & Gamble, leading the digital transformation of key brands and corporate initiatives across geographies.

Currently, he also serves as a non-executive director at Farmer Connect, a tech company providing traceability and deforestation reporting for agricultural commodities.

“I am very excited to join Mondelēz International and help the company drive industry-leading technology solutions that grow competitive advantage while helping better connect customers and consumers with the snacking brands they love,” Catalano commented.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Vertical Farming Startup Plenty To Expand Via $680m JV With UAE's Mawarid
Vertical Farming Startup Plenty To Expand Via $680m JV With UAE's Mawarid
2
Technology

Ocado Partner Kroger Orders New Automated Technologies
Ocado Partner Kroger Orders New Automated Technologies
3
Technology

Kaplanlar Steps Into The Future
Kaplanlar Steps Into The Future
4
Technology

US Online Sales Hit $7.2bn On First Day Of Amazon Prime Day Event, Adobe Says
US Online Sales Hit $7.2bn On First Day Of Amazon Prime Day Event, Adobe Says
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com