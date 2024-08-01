52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Morrisons, Just Eat Expand Partnership To Include 380 UK Supermarkets

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Morrisons, Just Eat Expand Partnership To Include 380 UK Supermarkets

Retailer Morrisons has expanded its partnership with Just Eat to include 380 Morrisons supermarkets across the UK.

Morrisons and Just Eat commenced their partnership in 2022 to offer meals from its cafés, before including groceries from Morrisons Daily convenience stores from December 2023, the retailer added.

The latest expansion will see the delivery firm supplying everyday items to consumers from Morrisons supermarkets across the UK.

Charlotte Exell, online operations director at Morrisons, said, “By building on our successful partnership with Just Eat, we are excited to introduce another fast and convenient option for our customers to get Morrisons groceries delivered straight to their door.

“We are committed to offering great value and high-quality products to our customers however they choose to shop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Product Offering

Shoppers will have access to thousands of everyday essential products, Market Street fresh favourites, last-minute dinners and treats via the Just Eat app and website.

The extended partnership will also see Just Eat offer free delivery on all Morrisons grocery orders over £15 until the end of 2024.

Just Eat's retail and grocery offering now covers over 78% of UK postcodes.

Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat UK, stated, “We’re seeing a huge appetite for on-demand grocery from consumers, with over a million customers having purchased groceries via Just Eat last year alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As our customers increasingly seek convenience, extending our partnership with Morrisons signals this significant growing demand and our commitment to providing choice and value to consumers so that they can get whatever they need, wherever and whenever they need it.”

Just Eat Takeaway reported a more than 40% jump in first-half core profit, led by its main European markets.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Announces Buyback As Europe Leads Profits Beat
Just Eat Takeaway Announces Buyback As Europe Leads Profits Beat
2
Technology

Ocado Opens Its First CFC In Spain With Alcampo
Ocado Opens Its First CFC In Spain With Alcampo
3
Technology

Eataly Embraces Inclusivity With Accessible Labels
Eataly Embraces Inclusivity With Accessible Labels
4
Technology

Cold Chain Certification In Focus At The EUROVENT KÄLTE KOLLOQUIUM
Cold Chain Certification In Focus At The EUROVENT K&Auml;LTE KOLLOQUIUM
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com