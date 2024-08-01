Morrisons, Just Eat Expand Partnership To Include 380 UK Supermarkets

Retailer Morrisons has expanded its partnership with Just Eat to include 380 Morrisons supermarkets across the UK.

Morrisons and Just Eat commenced their partnership in 2022 to offer meals from its cafés, before including groceries from Morrisons Daily convenience stores from December 2023, the retailer added.

The latest expansion will see the delivery firm supplying everyday items to consumers from Morrisons supermarkets across the UK.

Charlotte Exell, online operations director at Morrisons, said, “By building on our successful partnership with Just Eat, we are excited to introduce another fast and convenient option for our customers to get Morrisons groceries delivered straight to their door.

“We are committed to offering great value and high-quality products to our customers however they choose to shop.”

Product Offering

Shoppers will have access to thousands of everyday essential products, Market Street fresh favourites, last-minute dinners and treats via the Just Eat app and website.

The extended partnership will also see Just Eat offer free delivery on all Morrisons grocery orders over £15 until the end of 2024.

Just Eat's retail and grocery offering now covers over 78% of UK postcodes.

Amy Heather, director of strategic accounts at Just Eat UK, stated, “We’re seeing a huge appetite for on-demand grocery from consumers, with over a million customers having purchased groceries via Just Eat last year alone.

“As our customers increasingly seek convenience, extending our partnership with Morrisons signals this significant growing demand and our commitment to providing choice and value to consumers so that they can get whatever they need, wherever and whenever they need it.”

Just Eat Takeaway reported a more than 40% jump in first-half core profit, led by its main European markets.