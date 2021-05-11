ESM Magazine

Morrisons Launches New App And Loyalty Scheme

Published on May 11 2021 11:59 AM in Technology tagged: UK / App / Morrisons / Grocery / Loyalty Schemes

UK retailer Morrisons has launched a new app and a digital loyalty scheme - My Morrisons: Make Good Things Happen.

The scheme will see the retailer communicating all savings in pounds and allowing customers to redeem these savings immediately.

The new scheme eliminates the process of saving reward points or waiting for vouchers.

The brand new My Morrisons app accompanies the instant rewards-based scheme that will replace the need to carry a plastic card, the retailer added.

However, customers who prefer to use a physical card will be able to use their existing one.

My Morrisons App

The My Morrisons app will feature all of Morrisons' online services, including Morrisons.com, Food Boxes, and Morrisons Cafe Takeaway menu.

Head of digital marketing at Morrisons, Waseem Haq, said, "The launch of My Morrisons enables us to make good things happen for our customers, rewarding them with instant offers every time they shop at Morrisons.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen more and more of our customers use our apps and online services and are so excited to be launching the new My Morrisons app for customers."

In the coming weeks, the retailer will add more features to the app, such as the opportunity for customers to give back to the community, 'Basket Bonus' surprise and delight rewards.

In March of this year, the retailer informed customers about the changes and said that they have until 9 August to redeem unclaimed 'Morrisons More Fivers'. They will then have 56 weeks to spend them, Morrisons added.

Availability

My Morrisons app is available for both Android and Apple devices. Customers can directly swipe it in stores after downloading to redeem rewards.

Existing Morrisons More card users will need to update their app to access the My Morrisons experience.

Elsewhere, customers can register online at www.MyMorrisons.com for the website experience.

Earlier today, Morrisons reported a sharp slowdown in quarterly sales growth, due to tough comparatives with the corresponding quarter last year, which saw the first COVID-19 lockdown.

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Dayeeta Das. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

