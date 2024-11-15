Most Shoppers Encountering Gen AI Without Realising It, Bain Study Finds

Some 71% of consumers in the United States are unaware of having used generative AI when shopping online, even though most had recently shopped at retailers using it, a new study by Bain & Company has found.

According to the study, despite low awareness about generative AI, consumers are by and large optimistic about its impact, with approximately half seeing 'significant or transformative potential', and many willing to supply personal data for in order to receive more personalised recommendations.

'Finely Tuned'

"The online shopping experience has been so finely tuned over the past couple decades that retailers' near-term generative AI priorities should be about complementing existing shopping habits, rather than replacing them," commented Merritt Robinson, partner and global head of design for the Bain Innovation & Design team.

Risks associated with generative AI are seen as relatively minor, according to Bain's study, with respondents stating that their top reasons for not using generative AI tools when shopping online is because they're currently satisfied with current methods, cited by 47% of respondents, while 39% said that they 'don't see the need' for new tools.

Just over one in five (22%) said that they 'don't trust' generative AI tools.

Enhancing The Shopping Experience

As Robinson continues, generative AI is about "enhancing, not disrupting, shopping flows. It may be somewhat counterintuitive, but this includes moving beyond some of the more explicit tools, like chatbots, to more passive solutions, such as summarised reviews on product pages.

"Much of the magic will then come from more proactive solutions, such as personalised content, tone of voice, and anticipatory service in customer interactions. Generative AI will help retailers stay in touch in more natural and helpful ways."

Elsewhere, the study found that brand reputation goes a long way when encouraging shoppers to use gen AI, with 41% saying they would feel comfortable using a generative AI tool from a brand they trust.