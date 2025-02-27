52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

M&S Launches AI-Driven Tool For Wine Recommendations

By Alexandru Negrici

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has introduced a new Wine Finder tool – an AI-powered solution designed to provide personalised wine recommendations based on individual preferences. 

Available online for more than 500 stores and integrated into 20 foodhalls, the tool presents M&S customers with a tailored selection after asking a few quick questions about their palate.

The Wine Finder accesses the M&S Food digital catalogue, which offers live stock information from over 1,000 stores. 

Through the M&S app, customers can view local stock and add items to a digital shopping list, ensuring that the recommended wines are available for immediate purchase. 

This digital integration seeks to simplify what is often a complex decision-making process in the wine aisle, the UK retailer noted

Time Spent Deciding Which Wine to Buy

Research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of M&S – referred to as Wine Worries – revealed that nearly one-quarter of shoppers spend more than 10 minutes deliberating over their wine choices.

Caroline Thompson-Hill, head of beers, wine and spirits at M&S Food, explained, “By suggesting wines to try, we’ll help customers make decisions in stores and hopefully find some new favourites.”

The new tool seeks to streamline the selection process, helping customers discover wines from various regions, grape varieties and bottles they might not have previously considered.

Powered by Preferabli, an AI-driven product discovery and recommendation software in wine, spirits and food, the Wine Finder tool utilises a proprietary database. 

Developed by a team that includes PhDs, Masters of Wine, and Master Sommeliers, the system evaluates hundreds of characteristics for each wine.

