52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Navigate Grocery Retail Challenges With Confidence

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Navigate Grocery Retail Challenges With Confidence

The grocery industry is evolving rapidly, and to stay competitive, retailers must adapt to challenges, such as meeting sustainability demands, navigating shifting regulations, and optimising product offerings.

The problem that many grocery retailers are facing is that the technology they’re using hasn’t kept up with rapidly evolving customer preferences. The last five years have seen massive changes in preferences, including ethical sourcing, personalisation, and omnichannel shopping.

Habits have also been impacted by economic changes, resulting in reduced loyalty in favour of low prices and convenience, and empty shelves due to supply chain challenges have led customers to reach for alternative products.

This has left grocery planners without the real-time, high-accuracy data needed to meet consumer demand.

This e-book, Beyond the Aisles: Strategic Insights for the EMEA Grocery Market Landscape, provides a clear road map to help grocery businesses tackle these pressing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover how innovative technology can help you streamline product development, improve assortment strategies, and drive profitability.

Key Takeaways

    • Learn how AI and automation can boost efficiency and transform operations.
    • Discover strategies to meet sustainability goals while navigating complex regulations.
    • Optimise assortments to align with market demands and outperform your competitors.
    • Make real-time decisions and optimise ranges and promotional campaigns in a fraction of the time taken traditionally.

Don’t let outdated methods hold your grocery success back! Explore how next-gen technology can help propel your business forward in today’s dynamic market.

With the right tools and strategies, your business can not only overcome challenges, but thrive and transform the entire concept-to-shelf process!

ADVERTISEMENT

Download this free copy now and unlock the potential to drive growth and innovation in grocery retail.

This article was written in partnership with Centric Software.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Kroger, Albertsons Could Turn To Ad Business After Merger Falls Through: Analysts
Kroger, Albertsons Could Turn To Ad Business After Merger Falls Through: Analysts
2
Technology

A Cooling Outlook On Sustainability From AHT Cooling Systems
A Cooling Outlook On Sustainability From AHT Cooling Systems
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Technology

The New Era For Artificial Intelligence In Marketing
The New Era For Artificial Intelligence In Marketing
4
Technology

Tech For Retail 2024: A Record-Breaking 4th Edition
Tech For Retail 2024: A Record-Breaking 4th Edition
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com