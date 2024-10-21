Nearly Half Of Hungarians Rely On Online Grocery Shopping, Study Finds

The popularity of online grocery shopping in Hungary continues to soar, with nearly half of the population now utilising home delivery services from local supermarkets.

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos Hungary on behalf of data-driven home delivery firm DODO and retail giant Tesco, revealed that consumers are drawn to online shopping for its convenience and ability to avoid unnecessary purchases, reported daily Magyar Nemzet.

Regardless of age or location, an increasing number of Hungarians are embracing the benefits of online grocery shopping.

The survey found that 29% of the population regularly buys groceries online at least once a month, while another 15% do so less frequently.

This means that 44% of internet users in Hungary are now online supermarket shoppers.

Popularity By Location

Online grocery shopping has gained popularity even in smaller towns and villages, with over 41% of residents in these areas utilising home delivery services.

Hungary is leading the way in online grocery adoption compared to neighbouring Slovakia, where only 35% of consumers have ordered groceries online in the past year.

A key factor influencing consumers' choice of online grocery stores is the home delivery options offered, according to the report.

Two-thirds of respondents prioritise the ability to select a specific delivery time and receive their products within that timeframe. A significant number of online grocery shoppers expect groceries to be delivered directly to their doorstep.

Nearly half of respondents find online shopping to be less stressful, allowing them to shop in a relaxed and uncluttered environment. One in two shoppers said it was easier to compare prices and find the best value products online.