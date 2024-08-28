52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

NorgesGruppen Introduces Mobile Payment With Trumf Pay

By Dayeeta Das
NorgesGruppen has introduced a new mobile payment option for grocery purchases across its stores via Trumf Pay.

The Trumf app is now being rolled out to Trumf members across Norway and can be used in manned and self-service checkouts at Kiwi, SPAR, Meny, Joker, Nærbutikken, Jacobs and CC Mat stores.

Kristin Bigseth, general manager of Trumf, stated, "We are very pleased to now be able to launch Trumf Pay. It has taken time to put in place a solution that satisfies all requirements, but now we are there.

"Trumf Pay makes it possible for the customer to both identify himself and pay in one and the same operation and at the same time get the registered bonus when they shop."

Trumf Pay

Trumf Pay will be available to all customers of banks that have chosen to join the initiative.

Currently, around 70% of Norwegian bank customers can use Trumf Pay, the retailer added.

Odd Birkenes, head of value-adding services at NorgesGruppen, said, "NorgesGruppen and BankAxept have worked together to create a seamless shopping experience for our Trumf members who want to pay by mobile in our stores.

"We have chosen BankAxept because we support the Norwegian payment solution and look forward to launching the simplest, safest and cheapest digital payment for our customers. When payments are made via BankAxept, it also means significantly lower costs for the stores, which in turn helps to keep prices down."

Additionally, Trumf members who download and use Trumf Pay will get an extra 1% bonus when they shop in NorgesGruppen's stores.

