52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Ocado Boosts Partnership With Japan's Aeon With Plans For Third Robotic Warehouse

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ocado Boosts Partnership With Japan's Aeon With Plans For Third Robotic Warehouse

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said it had boosted its partnership with Japan's Aeon with plans to build a third robotic warehouse.

The third customer fulfilment centre (CFC), as Ocado calls them, will be in Kuki-Miyashiro, the Saitama prefecture of Japan, and will go live in 2027.

The expansion of the partnership is a boost for Ocado after it said last month that its Canadian supermarket partner Sobeys had paused the opening of a fourth robotic warehouse, prompting a slump in Ocado shares.

Read More: Ocado Dealt A 'Massive Blow' As Sobeys Pauses CFC Plans: Analyst

Partnership With Aeon

Ocado entered an exclusive partnership with Aeon in 2019. A first CFC in Chiba-city opened last year, serving customers in the Kanto region. A second based in Hachioji is due to go live in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group, stated, "As demonstrated by the state-of-the-art CFC live in Honda, Ocado is helping AEON NEXT to provide a seamless online grocery experience to customers across Tokyo. We can't wait to bring this service to even more customers in the years to come."

Operations Upgrade

In addition to the network expansion, the partnership will also see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'.

Ocado said this will bring increasing levels of labour productivity to Aeon's operations, helping the company to further reduce the cost to serve and address long term challenges of labour availability in Japan.

British online supermarket Ocado Retail kept its guidance for the year as it reported a 10.6% increase in first-quarter revenue reflecting growth in customer numbers.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

UK's Co-op Partners With Walmart Commerce Technologies To Boost Quick Commerce
UK's Co-op Partners With Walmart Commerce Technologies To Boost Quick Commerce
2
Technology

REWE Opens New Store In Hamburg Featuring Pick&Go Technology
REWE Opens New Store In Hamburg Featuring Pick&amp;Go Technology
3
Technology

Future Of On-Demand Grocery Delivery Explored In New Report
Future Of On-Demand Grocery Delivery Explored In New Report
4
Technology

Assortment Management For Loyalty And Improved Business Results
Assortment Management For Loyalty And Improved Business Results
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com