Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Ocado Extends Partnership With France's Groupe Casino

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group has said.

The agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding announced in February.

The extension includes the creation of a joint venture to provide logistics services to Ocado-powered customer fulfilment centres in France, which will be available to all grocery retailers.

Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores.

'Milestone' In Relationship

"This is a great milestone for our relationship with Groupe Casino as we extend the partnership in a number of exciting directions," commented Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions.

"Our partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when a major retailer introduces a world-class quality of service online, enabled by unique efficiencies, to French consumers. I'm excited that Ocado Group's cutting-edge technologies are now available to all grocery retailers in France, with the new joint venture leveraging our combined expertise to provide key logistics services for future CFCs."

Octopia Integration

Ocado, which recently cut its retail growth forecast, will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

Octopia is a subsidiary of Cdiscount, which is fully controlled by Cnova, the e-commerce arm of Casino.

Ocado agreed its first deal with Casino in 2017.

Read More: Ocado To Add Over $1bn To Firepower With Placing, New Bank Facility

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

European E-Commerce Grows 13%, But Challenges Lie Ahead
2
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Increases European Restaurant Commissions
3
Technology

Schwarz Group Strengthens Cybersecurity In Germany
4
Technology

Amazon To Add 2,000 Jobs To Its Spanish Payroll In 2022
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com