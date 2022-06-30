Ocado Extends Partnership With France's Groupe Casino

Ocado has extended its partnership deal with French retailer Groupe Casino, the British online supermarket and technology group has said.

The agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding announced in February.

The extension includes the creation of a joint venture to provide logistics services to Ocado-powered customer fulfilment centres in France, which will be available to all grocery retailers.

Groupe Casino will also use Ocado's in-store fulfilment technology in its Monoprix stores.

'Milestone' In Relationship

"This is a great milestone for our relationship with Groupe Casino as we extend the partnership in a number of exciting directions," commented Luke Jensen, CEO of Ocado Solutions.

"Our partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when a major retailer introduces a world-class quality of service online, enabled by unique efficiencies, to French consumers. I'm excited that Ocado Group's cutting-edge technologies are now available to all grocery retailers in France, with the new joint venture leveraging our combined expertise to provide key logistics services for future CFCs."

Octopia Integration

Ocado, which recently cut its retail growth forecast, will integrate Octopia's marketplace platform into its Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), and allow OSP partners around the world to launch their own marketplace offerings.

Octopia is a subsidiary of Cdiscount, which is fully controlled by Cnova, the e-commerce arm of Casino.

Ocado agreed its first deal with Casino in 2017.

