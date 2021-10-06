ESM Magazine

Ocado Invests In Wayve To Boost Autonomous Grocery Deliveries

Published on Oct 6 2021 10:57 AM in Technology tagged: Ocado / Oxbotica / Wayve / Autonomous Deliveries

British online grocer Ocado is investing £10 million (€11.7 million) in self-driving technology startup Wayve as it seeks to boost its presence in autonomous grocery delivery technology.

Wayve's technology will be used in an autonomous delivery trial using a number of Ocado delivery vans on busy London routes, with a human driver overseeing the tests, the two companies said.

"This is a recognition that we're uniquely positioned to build a technology than can deliver for the last-mile delivery space as well adapt and scale globally," said Alex Kendall, CEO of London-based Wayve.

The investment from Ocado brings Wayve's total funding raised so far to $60 million.


'Solving Complex Challenges'

"We've been impressed with Wayve's approach to solving this most complex of challenges and are excited to accelerate our capabilities so that our retail partners globally can take advantage of them at the earliest opportunity," Ocado's head of advanced technology Alex Harvey said in a statement.

A portion of Ocado's delivery fleet will also be fitted with data collection devices to understand and learn how human drivers handle traffic so Wayve can train its own system to deal with the complexities of driving on the road.

Wayve CEO Kendall said the company's technology relies on machine learning that uses camera sensors fitted on the outside of the vehicle.

The startup will also begin a 12-month trial of autonomous delivery vans with British supermarket chain Asda in London in early 2022.

Autonomous Vehicle Investment

Earlier this year, Ocado invested £10 million in Oxford-based autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica as part of a tie-up that aims to reduce the cost of last-mile delivery and other logistics.

That partnership will initially focus on Ocado's UK operations and then extend to international customers such as U.S. grocery chain Kroger.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

